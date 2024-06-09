UN peacekeeping operations: Naqvi calls on Guterres

NEW YORK: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on United Nations Secretary General António Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York and discussed matters related to the engagement of Pakistan police personnel with the UN peacekeeping operations.

During the meeting, they discussed matters related to the engagement of Pakistan police personnel with the UN peacekeeping operations, the world body’s flagship activity, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission issued in New York.

Pakistan is the 5th largest contributor of military and police personnel to UN peace operations with more than 3,800 now serving in Abyei, the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, South Sudan and Western Sahara.

“The UN Secretary-General expressed his best wishes to the people and the government of Pakistan on the occasion,” the press release added.

In the important meeting with the Secretary-General António Guterres, Mohsin Naqvi informed the UN chief that the strength of female police officers in the Pakistan Police Department had increased.

Expressing his gratitude to Guterres for visiting Pakistan during the devastating floods of 2022 and showing his sympathies for the victims, the interior minister told him the entire Pakistani nation was thankful to him for that.

The minister went on to say that Pakistan acknowledged the role the UN, especially Guterres, had played for the world’s peace. “You have always raised your voice for peace and suffering humanity,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the UN secretary-general said he was hopeful that due to untiring efforts made by Mohsin Naqvi, the appointment of Pakistani police officers in the UN peace missions would resume. “Soon, 128 police officials from Pakistan will be appointed in the missions,” he said.

Describing the increasing number of women joining the police department in Pakistan as a good omen, Guterres said that women are more capable than men in policing.

Both the leaders also exchanged views over the prospects for making joint efforts to combat terrorism and other matters of mutual interest. The formation of the UN’s Anti-Terrorism Force’s unit also came under discussion at the meeting.