AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-09

PPP leader calls for conducive business environment

Recorder Report Published 09 Jun, 2024 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Umar Rehman Malik has called for the creation of a conducive business environment to address Pakistan’s prevailing economic crisis.

Speaking in a recent debate on Pakistan’s economy, which featured leading economists, Umar Rehman Malik emphasized the empowerment of local businessmen and the need for robust support for the local business community.

“Taxes alone aren’t the solution. Pakistan needs value addition in its economy, investment in human resources, and support for local investors, and policy stability,” he asserted.

Umar Rehman Malik who is also Head of PPP Digital Media Islamabad and former Special Assistant to the CM Sindh, said that encouraging foreign investment and improving the business environment are crucial for sustainable growth.

He highlighted the importance of the government’s role in supporting the private sector to significantly enhance Pakistan’s economy.

He stressed the development of a framework to foster the growth of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), enabling the private sector to create substantial value in the economy. “This will help us break free from the cyclical reliance on IMF bailouts,” he noted.

Drawing attention to the success of the Sindh Government’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, Umar Rehman Malik cited recognition from leading economists and the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University. “Sindh has successfully gained the trust of the private sector through its adept handling of the technical, financial, and legal challenges involved in integrating the private sector into public interest projects,” he remarked.

Malik maintained that credible foreign media has acknowledged Sindh as a ‘potential model of best practice’ in its assessment of public-private partnerships in Asian countries.

He urged the central government and provincial governments to adopt the PPP model pioneered by the Sindh government to rejuvenate the national economy.

“To steer the country out of the economic crisis, we need national unity to develop and implement a tangible and enduring Finance Policy,” Umar Rehman Malik urged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP Pakistan’s Economy business environment Umar Rehman Malik

Comments

200 characters

PPP leader calls for conducive business environment

Meeting with POWERCHINA chief: PM briefed about clean, low-carbon energy prospects

Chinese CZK Huarui Group to invest in Pakistan

Punjab, Sindh propose Rs1.463trn ADPs for FY25

FY24 exports likely to register over 10pc growth YoY

Belt and Road cooperation: Pakistan, China commit to carry out 8 major steps

Competition law & policy: CCP inks MoU with China’s SAMR

Pakistan for greater D-8 role to get Israeli aggression ended

Coal supply to Lucky plant: Leghari moves Murad as SECMC fails to honour commitments

SECP proposes assessment of crops, livestock insurance

KP Sales Tax on Services Act: Attachment of accounts sans show-cause proposed

Read more stories