AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-08

Livestock Insurance: SECP for establishing insurance pools

Sohail Sarfraz Published 08 Jun, 2024 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has recommended establishing insurance pools or consortiums to consolidate risks, making agricultural insurance financially viable for insurers and economically feasible for farmers.

The SECP has issued a report titled “Securing Livelihoods: A Comprehensive Look at Crop and Livestock Insurance in Pakistan and the Way Forward.” This report emphasises the crucial need for agricultural insurance in Pakistan which currently accounts for only 2% of the total non-life sector premiums.

The report underscored the central role of Pakistan’s agriculture sector in the economy, accounting for 23% of the GDP, with 63% of this share attributed to livestock. However, this sector faces significant risks including climate change, floods, droughts, pests, diseases, and high input costs.

Despite the global prominence of agriculture insurance in over 100 countries, Pakistan’s agricultural insurance landscape remains underdeveloped, accounting for only 2% of the total non-life sector premiums. At present, government-led insurance schemes cover approximately 14% of farmers, necessitating substantial expansion and enhancement. The report provides a detailed review of existing government-led agricultural insurance schemes such as the Crop Loan Insurance Scheme, the Livestock Insurance for Borrowers, and the Punjab Fasal Beema Scheme. It also discusses several pilot initiatives by the private sector.

The report also highlights challenges, both on the demand and supply sides, that hinder the growth of agricultural insurance in Pakistan which include the limited capacity of the insurance industry of Pakistan to cover substantial losses in the agriculture sector and the absence of robust data necessary for risk measurement by the insurers. A pervasive lack of insurance culture among farmers, driven by perceptions of non-viability and unaffordability, further stifles demand.

To address these issues, the report recommends reassessing current schemes and establishing insurance pools or consortiums to consolidate risks, making agricultural insurance financially viable for insurers and economically feasible for farmers. A mandatory national crop insurance initiative and a nationwide livestock insurance program with graduated subsidies for subsistence farmers are suggested. Integration of crop and livestock insurance into social protection initiatives of the government and incorporation of agricultural insurance into the national disaster risk financing strategy and food security policies are among other proposals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP agriculture sector Insurance livestock insurance

Comments

200 characters

Livestock Insurance: SECP for establishing insurance pools

NEC constituted

Wind power project accuses NPCC of showing bias

Jul-Apr govt debt stock up 8.6pc to Rs66.08trn YoY

FD agrees to provide Rs1.2trn for FY25 PSDP

New EFF: IMF to support a home-grown programme

Pakistan, China ink 23 MoUs

Hamoodur Rehman Commission Report: Jailed PTI founder owns up to posting controversial tweet

Ogra allows three refineries to export HSFO in June, July

Port of Mombasa: Kenya authorises release of 1,300 containers of rice

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit

Read more stories