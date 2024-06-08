LHC give police more time to recover two brothers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday gave police more time to recover two brothers of PTI social media head Azhar Mashwani and adjourned the proceedings on the petition for their recovery till June 11.

Earlier, officials of the Punjab police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) appeared before the court and expressed their ignorance about the whereabouts of the alleged abductees.

The court remarked that the police should submit a written statement declaring their failure in the petition filed by the father of the detenus.

The petitioner’s counsel alleged that the CTD personnel abducted Mashwani's brothers and since then their whereabouts were still unknown.

He said their lives were in danger as no information was being provided about the whereabouts of the individuals.

Qazi Habibur Rehman, the father of the alleged abducted Zahoorul Hassan and Mazharul Hassan, filed the petition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024