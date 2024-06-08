Global study reports high quality of Pediatric ERs in Sindh Govt hospitals

KARACHI: The latest research conducted by US-based PALISI Global Health has revealed results highlighting the quality of Pediatric Emergency Rooms (ERs) in Sindh Government hospitals operated by ChildLife Foundation. This study underscores the remarkable impact of ChildLife Foundation’s initiatives in reducing Pediatric mortality rates in resource-constrained settings.

The one-year point prevalence study, conducted from 2021 to 2022, evaluated Pediatric ERs at Sindh Government’s Civil Hospital Karachi and Sheikh Zayed Children Hospital, Larkana. The mortality rates associated with critical illness in children in these hospitals stand at 1.2%, compared to the average of 6.3% across 46 sites in 19 low-income countries.

The study measured the burden of Pediatric acute critical illness in resource constrained settings and revealed the importance of increasing access to high quality, basic critical care services to improve outcomes for children worldwide. It emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach to tackle acute critical illness in children within resource-constrained settings. Key components identified for success include well-trained and dedicated healthcare professionals, adequate medical supplies and equipment, properly designed and equipped medical facilities, efficient healthcare systems and protocols, continuous support and collaboration from various sectors.

By strengthening healthcare infrastructure, providing extensive staff training, and optimizing resource allocation, ChildLife Foundation, in collaboration with the Sindh Government, has significantly improved child health outcomes and reduced the burden of critical illness and related mortality.

In the last 13 years, the Sindh government, under its public-private partnership model, has successfully treated 6 million children in ERs of public hospitals across the province. Through this partnership, the government has modernized 9 children’s Emergency Rooms (ER) of public tertiary care hospitals in Sindh, resulting in a significant increase in the survival rate of critically ill children in these ERs. Along with this, the government of Sindh has deployed telemedicine technology across all tehsils of the province, making quality emergency care accessible to children closer to their homes. The public-private partnership has ensured that every child in Sindh is within 30 minutes of quality emergency care.

