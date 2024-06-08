AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,701 Decreased By -17 (-0.22%)
BR30 24,706 Decreased By -71.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-08

Nikkei little changed ahead of key US data

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2024 07:00am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average was little changed on Friday as investors sought further direction from a key US jobs report due later in the day and central bank meetings in the United States and Japan next week.

The Nikkei closed at 38,683.90, down 0.05% on the day. For the week, it rose 0.44%.

Of the 225 stocks on the Nikkei, 121 rose and 104 fell.

The broader Topix was also largely flat, inching down 0.08% to 2,755.03. The index posted a 0.63% loss for the week.

“It was hard for investors to actively buy stocks ahead of key data and events,” said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

“Particularly, the market was cautious about what sort of message the Bank of Japan (BOJ) would send when the global central banks are on track for rate cuts.”

The US nonfarm payrolls report, due at 1230 GMT, is expected to provide clues on the timing of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Overnight, the European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time in nearly five years. The Bank of Canada pipped the ECB to become the first G7 country to cut rates in this cycle on Wednesday.

Bank of Japan ECB Bank of Canada Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei little changed ahead of key US data

NEC constituted

Wind power project accuses NPCC of showing bias

Jul-Apr govt debt stock up 8.6pc to Rs66.08trn YoY

FD agrees to provide Rs1.2trn for FY25 PSDP

New EFF: IMF to support a home-grown programme

Pakistan, China ink 23 MoUs

Hamoodur Rehman Commission Report: Jailed PTI founder owns up to posting controversial tweet

Ogra allows three refineries to export HSFO in June, July

Port of Mombasa: Kenya authorises release of 1,300 containers of rice

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit

Read more stories