AIRLINK 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.94%)
BOP 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
DFML 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.89%)
DGKC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFBL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.7%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.88%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.42%)
HUBC 138.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.32%)
HUMNL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
OGDC 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.32%)
PAEL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 114.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.04%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.66%)
PTC 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.13%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.8%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.71%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
TPLP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.09%)
UNITY 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,628 Decreased By -89.8 (-1.16%)
BR30 24,430 Decreased By -347.2 (-1.4%)
KSE100 73,230 Decreased By -632.9 (-0.86%)
KSE30 23,474 Decreased By -217.2 (-0.92%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar hovers near 8-week low as payrolls test looms

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2024 09:58am

TOKYO: The dollar hovered close to an eight-week low on Friday, ahead of a crucial US jobs report that should provide clues on the timing of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The euro held on to overnight gains after the European Central Bank reduced rates in a well-telegraphed move, but offered few hints about future easing as lingering inflation clouds the outlook.

The US dollar index, which tracks the currency against the euro and five other major rivals, was little changed at 104.13 early in the Asian day, not far from this week’s low of 103.99, the first time it had broken below 104 since April 9.

For the week, the index was on track for a 0.5% slide following a run of weaker macro data that put two quarter-point Fed rate cuts back on the table for this year.

That has seen traders positioned for a softer non-farm payrolls report later in the day, with the possibility that jobs growth comes in below the 185,000 median forecast of economists.

The Federal Open Market Committee is not expected to make any change at its gathering next week, but markets currently price in 50 basis points of cuts by end-December, with the first cut most likely coming in September.

“We expect the overall message from the non-farm payrolls report to be one of strength, albeit ebbing,” Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a client note.

“We would not characterise the US labour market as weak - strong, rather than white hot, would be more accurate,” he added.

Dollar finds footing as traders turn to US services data

“Consequently, market pricing for the FOMC’s first rate cut in September may be pushed out, supporting a modest increase in the USD.”

The euro was flat at $1.0889, after a gain of about 0.2% in the previous session, when the ECB lowered rates by a quarter point to kick off its easing cycle.

However, staff also raised their forecasts for inflation, which is now expected to stay above the central bank’s 2% target until late next year.

Meanwhile, sterling was also little changed at $1.2792, sitting not far from the week’s high of $1.2828, the strongest level since mid-March.

The dollar traded slightly stronger at 155.85 yen, but remained on track for a loss of nearly 1% for the week.

The Bank of Japan also decides policy next week, and consensus is building in the market for an imminent reduction in the monetary authority’s monthly government bond purchases.

Yen Dollar US dollar dollar index China yuan

Comments

200 characters

Dollar hovers near 8-week low as payrolls test looms

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Govt to release budget on June 12th, later than expected

WHT on cash withdrawals: PM rejects another key revenue step of FBR

‘Wishlist’ being prepared as Qatari emir due

Pakistan, China sign more MoUs

Oil edges higher on OPEC+ reassurances but set for third weekly loss

Import concessions: FBR unveils updated list of 222 locally-made goods

Alternative energy system: PM highlights huge investment potential

Jul-Mar period: Provinces’ spending jumps 23pc YoY

Nepra notifies FCA adjustment of Rs3.33/unit for April

Read more stories