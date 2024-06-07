Pakistan elected non-permanent member of UNSC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was elected with 182 votes out of 185 as the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in a voting held at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday.

Besides Pakistan, Somalia, Panama, Greece, and Denmark also succeeded in the elections at the General Assembly. Denmark got 184 votes followed by Panama 183, Pakistan and Greece received 182 votes each and Somalia received 179. Out of the total 190 votes, of which five abstained in the secret ballot and three voted against Pakistan.

