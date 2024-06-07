Imran living a luxurious life in incarceration: Azma

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that PTI founder Imran Khan is living a luxurious life in incarceration, while his cell appears more of his in-laws residence than jail.

Regarding the facilities provided to the former prime minister at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, Azma said the PML-N members were only allowed to meet their leaders in jail once a week. On the other hand, she said the PTI founder was holding meetings in jail frequently where he was hatching conspiracies and articles being written against the country.

She demanded a judicial commission to probe Khan’s claim on jail conditions. She added at least 40 to 50 visitors meet the PTI founder in jail. “In view of some judges, his [prison cell] should be turned into a five-star hotel,” the minister quipped.

It may be added that in the jail, Imran Khan is provided with an exercise bike and stretching belt for physical fitness, books, a separate kitchen, a special menu, an exclusive gallery for a walk, LED, a room cooler, and a study table.

