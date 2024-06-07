Audio leak case: Court fixes 15th for indictment of KP CM

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday fixed July 15 for the indictment of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and a co-accused in the audio leak case registered against him at Golra police station.

District and Sessions Judge Abdul GhafoorKakar, while hearing the case, fixed July 15 for framing charge against Gandapur and co-accused Asad Khan in the audio leak case.

At the start of the hearing, Gandapur’s counsel filed an application seeking an exemption from personal appearance before the court for his client for one day.

The court approved Gandapur’s plea.

The first information report (FIR) registered against Gandapur mentioned an audio leak, in which he could purportedly be heard using derogatory language against the then coalition federal government.

