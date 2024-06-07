AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
Opinion Print 2024-06-07

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The pigeons come home to roost’

Anjum Ibrahim Published June 7, 2024 Updated June 7, 2024 06:38am

“The opinions of the individual supreme court justices during the full court hearing appear to be split.” “But isn’t that natural?”

“Yes, but I associate the colours black and white with other professions – say politicians, I mean there is a definite black and white there, doctors diagnosis differ though the correct one can save lives, then there are differences within institutions and…”

“I disagree with your assessment of institutional differences because institutions operate on a set of rules and regulations that…”

“And you say tomato the American way and I say Tomaato the British way…”

“Interesting, and how do you say tomato if you are French?”

“Tomate so there is no longer any controversy over black and white.”

“No, it doesn’t – is tomate male or female?”

“Well I… I think female.”

“There you go! Tamatar (in Urdu), is also female, so are we in or out of the black and white territory?”

“Not sure, besides as a psychologist…”

“You are not a qualified psychologist!”

“No, but then you have a pharmacist as the Petroleum Minister, you have an accountant as the Foreign Minister…”

“Stop right there! The Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) likes to be referred to as Deputy Prime Minister, and he recently fired someone in the foreign office who referred to him as the foreign minister only…”

“I heard the fired guy has joined the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway as an unqualified psychologist I would like to say that studies have shown that one who is abused becomes the abuser.”

“Interesting, and this comment is in aid of?”

“I don’t remember in any case when there is division of opinion within an institution…”

“The pigeons come home to roost.”

“I thought chicken did that!”

“Till the price of chicken comes down, let’s substitute pigeons with chickens…”

“And pigeons are black or white, right?”

“I know some which were kinda grey.”

“Dear me.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

