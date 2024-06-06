US calls on Israel to be ‘transparent’ on Gaza school strike

WASHINGTON: The United States called Thursday on Israel to be transparent over a strike on a UN school in Gaza, including on whether children were killed.

“The government of Israel has said that they are going to release more information about this strike, including the names of those who died in it. We expect them to be fully transparent in making that information public,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

The Israeli military said it carried out a precision strike on a Hamas compound inside the school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA.

Israel says jets strike school containing Hamas compound, Gaza media says 27 killed

Miller said the United States believed Israeli assessments that Hamas has at times hidden in civilian infrastructure, but said it was waiting for information on the latest strike.

“We’ve seen the claims that 14 children were killed in this strike, and certainly, when you see – if that is accurate – that 14 children were killed, those aren’t terrorists,” he said.