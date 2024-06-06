AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,718 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.72%)
BR30 24,778 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
World

US calls on Israel to be ‘transparent’ on Gaza school strike

AFP Published June 6, 2024

WASHINGTON: The United States called Thursday on Israel to be transparent over a strike on a UN school in Gaza, including on whether children were killed.

“The government of Israel has said that they are going to release more information about this strike, including the names of those who died in it. We expect them to be fully transparent in making that information public,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

The Israeli military said it carried out a precision strike on a Hamas compound inside the school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA.

Israel says jets strike school containing Hamas compound, Gaza media says 27 killed

Miller said the United States believed Israeli assessments that Hamas has at times hidden in civilian infrastructure, but said it was waiting for information on the latest strike.

“We’ve seen the claims that 14 children were killed in this strike, and certainly, when you see – if that is accurate – that 14 children were killed, those aren’t terrorists,” he said.

