AIRLINK 77.82 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.09%)
BOP 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
DGKC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.62%)
FCCL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
FFBL 30.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-4.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.33%)
HASCOL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
HBL 109.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.16%)
HUBC 141.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.38%)
HUMNL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
KEL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.09%)
MLCF 37.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.28%)
PAEL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 117.75 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.26%)
PRL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
PTC 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SEARL 56.91 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.57%)
SSGC 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TRG 66.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.03%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,792 Increased By 18.7 (0.24%)
BR30 25,046 Increased By 82.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 74,387 Increased By 167.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 23,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.36%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Country Garden’s Hong Kong liquidation hearing further adjourned to July

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2024 11:22am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HONG KONG: Embattled Country Garden said in a filing on Thursday the Hong Kong High Court had further adjourned a hearing of a petition seeking liquidation of the Chinese property developer to July 29.

The company did not provide a reason for the delay.

The hearing was originally adjourned to June 11 from May, as Country Garden had requested more time to prepare evidence.

If Country Garden is able to present progress on the debt restructuring talks with its offshore creditors, it would help the developer push back against the liquidation petition.

Advisers to Country Garden, an ad hoc group of bondholders and a group of bank lenders are still working on due diligence to comb through the developer’s balance sheet, sources said.

China’s Country Garden nears full exit from Australia with residential project sale

The developer defaulted on $11 billion of offshore bonds last year and is in the process of an offshore debt restructuring.

Ever Credit Limited, a unit of Hong Kong-listed Kingboard Holdings, filed the petition against Country Garden in February for non-payment of a $205 million loan.

Country Garden told some of its offshore creditors in April that it planned to present a debt restructuring proposal in the second half of this year, Reuters has reported.

The company’s shares have been suspended from trading since April 2, pending the release of its 2023 financial results.

Chinese property developer Country Garden

Comments

200 characters

Country Garden’s Hong Kong liquidation hearing further adjourned to July

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Russians discussing with SIFC wide range of trade ties

Pakistan, China sign 32 agreements in ‘historic moment’

Indian shares open higher as PM Modi set for third term

UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth

BlueEX Limited inks MoU for strategic partnership with China’s SZCBEA

Payments to IPPs: PPIB urges SBP to make $758m available

Oil up on Fed rate cut expectations, but OPEC+ supply decision caps gains

FBR finalises revised GST schedules for budget

Delay in release of imported cotton: APTMA seeks PM’s intervention

Read more stories