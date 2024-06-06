AIRLINK 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.07%)
BOP 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
DFML 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
DGKC 86.01 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.51%)
FCCL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
FFBL 30.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-4.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.84%)
HASCOL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
HBL 109.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.16%)
HUBC 141.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.38%)
HUMNL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
KEL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.09%)
MLCF 37.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.28%)
PAEL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 117.77 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.27%)
PRL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
PTC 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SEARL 56.91 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.57%)
SSGC 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TRG 66.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.03%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,792 Increased By 19 (0.24%)
BR30 25,045 Increased By 81.8 (0.33%)
KSE100 74,388 Increased By 168.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 23,865 Increased By 85.7 (0.36%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise on easing rate-hike fears, NZ retreats

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2024 11:16am

Australian shares rose on Thursday, with financials leading the gains in broad-based buying as economic growth data eased fears of further interest rate hikes, while soft US labour market data firmed bets of a September easing.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.6% at 7,812.9, as of by 0029 GMT, touching a nine-session high.

Data showed on Wednesday that Australia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.1% in the first quarter, just under market forecasts of 0.2%, as high borrowing costs and still-elevated inflation put the brakes on consumer spending.

Financial markets have already priced out any risk of a further hike in the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 4.35% cash rate, but neither do they see much chance of a cut anytime soon.

Futures are not fully priced for a cut to 4.10% until May next year.

Meanwhile, US labour data firmed investor hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, leading to gains in equities across the globe.

Back in Sydney, rate-sensitive financials rose 0.6%, hitting the highest level in nearly three months in what would be their fifth straight session of gains.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

All the “Big Four” banks were in positive territory, with Commonwealth Bank up 1% and ANZ Group up 0.28%.

Heavyweight miners were up 0.4% after a two-day slide. However, mining giant Rio Tinto was down 1.1%. Gold and energy stocks were up 1.9% and 0.3%, respectively, as underlying commodity prices rebounded after US data boosted risk appetite.

Tracking Wall Street’s gains, the technology sub-index rose 1.3%.

Healthcare shares gained 0.8%, while real estate stocks were up 0.7%.

New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.6% at 11,922.15 after three straight sessions of gains.

Shares in SkyCity Entertainment fell as much as 22.5% after the casino operator cut its annual profit forecast and suspended dividends until fiscal 2026.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares rise on easing rate-hike fears, NZ retreats

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Russians discussing with SIFC wide range of trade ties

Pakistan, China sign 32 agreements in ‘historic moment’

Indian shares open higher as PM Modi set for third term

UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth

BlueEX Limited inks MoU for strategic partnership with China’s SZCBEA

Payments to IPPs: PPIB urges SBP to make $758m available

Oil up on Fed rate cut expectations, but OPEC+ supply decision caps gains

FBR finalises revised GST schedules for budget

Delay in release of imported cotton: APTMA seeks PM’s intervention

Read more stories