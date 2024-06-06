AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
Pakistan

Expo in PNCA inaugurated: NA Speaker lauds services of Jimmy Engineer

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the contribution of renowned artist and social worker Jimmy Engineer in the field of art and paintings reflects his unparalleled creativity and artistic skills.

He also said the services of Jimmy Engineer to highlight the positive image of Pakistan through his art pieces render his artwork valuable and praiseworthy.

He expressed these views while inaugurating an art exhibition with the theme, “A Tribute to the People of Pakistan by Artist and Social Worker Jimmy Engineer” at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The speaker added, “The way the Jimmy Engineer highlights the common people of Pakistan pulls us back to Partition days and it is a reliving experience to observe the moments of creation of Pakistan in his Artwork.”

He also reiterated that the Parliament of Pakistan would take initiatives to protect and promote artistic work.

Jimmy Engineer expressed gratitude to Ayaz Sadiq for gracing this event and for his encouraging support. He said “he always prioritised highlighting the positive image of Pakistan through his artwork, especially abroad.” He reiterated his resolve to continue to serve Pakistan and its people through his artwork.

Renowned Artist Rahat Naveed said that Jimmy Engineer had been a prolific artist and he always used his work for the service of people.

Jamal Shah, former information minister, distinguished artists, intelligentsia, media representatives and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.

