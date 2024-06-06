AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
BOP 4.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
DFML 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-7.13%)
DGKC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.44%)
FCCL 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HASCOL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.04%)
HUBC 140.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.1%)
KEL 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.46%)
OGDC 126.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.75%)
PAEL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 116.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.03%)
PRL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 56.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
SNGP 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.75%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
TRG 66.02 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.2%)
UNITY 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,773 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,963 Decreased By -281.2 (-1.11%)
KSE100 74,219 Decreased By -447.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 23,779 Decreased By -139.4 (-0.58%)
Jun 06, 2024
Markets

Indian shares surge as Modi’s allies pledge support to form govt

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

BENGALURU: Indian shares jumped over 3% on Wednesday, marking its best one-day gain in over three years after key allies pledged their support to form a new government following a narrow win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alliance.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 3.4% at 22,620.35 points and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 3.2% at 74,382.

The Nifty saw its best percentage gain since Feb 1, 2021, when union budget-related announcements drove the market up nearly 5%.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to be sworn-in for a rare third term on June 8, after the Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) pledged their continued support a day after a humbling election verdict saw his Bharatiya Janata Party lose its majority in parliament.

The benchmark indexes closed nearly 6% lower on Tuesday, recording its worst session since March 2020.

“The support pledged by the allies has given confidence to the market as there were uncertainties around this,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Heavyweight bank stocks surged 4.5%, while the financial services index jumped 4.2%. Both the indexes dropped nearly 8% on Tuesday.

The Nifty Volatility Index, a gauge for domestic market volatility fell to its lowest since May 27 at 18.66.

Indian shares

