Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 129,079 tonnes of cargo comprising 64,397 tonnes of import cargo and 64,682 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 64,397 tonnes comprised of 54,729 tonnes of containerised cargo and 9668 tonnes of bulk cargo.

The total export cargos of 64,682 tonnes comprised of 54,729 tonnes of containerised cargo; 34,289 tonnes of clinkers; 118 tonnes of bulk cargo and 5100 tonnes of oil & liquid cargo.

There were four vessels Hyundai Busan, M T Shalmar, Express prices and M T Mardan carrying containers, and tankers currently at the berths.

There were five ships namely Jolly Clivia, Y M Excellence, APL Miami, Stolt larix sailed out to sea during the reported period.

