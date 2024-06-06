AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
IK’s post on X: Omar slaps legal notice on FIA for summoning him

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub on Wednesday slapped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with a legal notice for summoning him over a post by founding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, in which he had urged masses to read the Hamood ur Rehman Commission’s report.

In a legal notice sent through his counsel Babar Awan, Ayub also termed the notice as defamatory and said “unlawful questions were asked without referring to any specific query.”

At present, the legal notice said, “Ayub is busy with the pre-budget consultative process as well as appearing in dozens of false cases of terrorism registered against him in many areas of the country”.

Ayub, providing reasons for his non-appearance, asked the agency to provide a copy of the Hamood ur Rehman Commission Report to him and give reasonable time and warned the FIA that he would lodge cases in the courts as well as raise the issue in the parliament.

He also announced to raise the issue of the notice in the National Assembly as the party had already challenged it in the court.

Omar Ayub’s lawyer also said that an ambiguous and insulting notice, comprising illegal questions, was served to the PTI leader.

“The notice has been related to the incidents of the Fall of Dhaka, over which the government had made a commission,” Omar Ayub replied.

“The Commission had submitted its complete report to the state in year 1974, which was neither rejected nor refuted,” according to the reply.

“The Hamood ur Rehman Commission’s report has been in the Cabinet Division’s record,” the reply read.

“The FIA has neither been a department comprised of historians nor superior to the judiciary. The only motive of the notice has been to victimise the PTI’s founder and Omar Ayub,” according to the reply.

