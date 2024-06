Euro 2024: Scotland factfile

GLASGOW: Factfile on Scotland ahead of Euro 2024, which starts on June 14:

Previous Euro performance: 3 tournaments, group stage 1992, 1996, 2020

FIFA ranking: 39

Nickname: Tartan Army

Coach: Steve Clarke

Star players: Andy Robertson, John McGinn, Scott McTominay

Main clubs: Celtic, Rangers

How did they qualify: Second place in Group A

Pre-Euro friendlies:

Gibraltar 0 Scotland 2

Scotland v Finland (June 7)

Provisional 28-man squad (playing in England or Scotland unless stated):

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad/ESP), Jack Hendry (Al Ettifaq/KSA), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Scott McKenna (FC Copenhagen/DEN), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Greg Taylor (Celtic), John Souttar (Rangers), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City)

Midfielders: Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Jack (Rangers)

Forwards: Lyndon Dykes (Queen’s Park Rangers), Che Adams (Southampton), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Ben Doak (Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic)