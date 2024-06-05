BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 4, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- IATA again urges Pakistan to release blocked airline funds
Read here for details.
- CPEC, investments, loans: PM arrives in China
Read here for details.
- SIC in assemblies: CJP says PTI’s intra-party elections could have solved problems
Read here for details.
- Categorising PBC as strategic SOE: Ministry seeks Cabinet body on SOEs nod
Read here for details.
- $390m IBRD loan: World Bank likely to restructure T4HP to extend closing date
Read here for details.
- Super tax cannot be imposed retrospectively: LHC
Read here for details.
