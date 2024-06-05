May Petroleum products sales up 7pc to 1.39 MT YoY

KARACHI: The sales of petroleum products in the country increased by 07 percent on year-on-year and 26 percent on month-on-month basis to record 09-month highest level of 1.39 million tons in May 2024, led by increase in diesel sales by 18 percent YoY.

During the first 11 months of FY24, the sales of petroleum products; however, remained down 09 percent to 13.8 million tons.

Product wise, diesel sales improved significantly by posting growth of 18 percent YoY to 643,000 tons due to harvesting season and a drop in prices by Rs 16.3/ litre in the month of May, Myesha Sohail at Topline Securities said.

Furthermore, crackdown on smuggling of petroleum products has also resulted in somewhat recovery of HSD sales, Sohail added.

Motor Spirit (MS) sales were up 1.0 percent YoY and 14 percent MoM to 607,000 tons, taking 11 month FY24 sales to 6.4 million tons, down 5.0 percent YoY. Petrol Prices also saw a drop of Rs 20.84/litre in the month of May 2024.

FO sales for May-2024 fell by 29 percent YoY to 69,000 tons. This decrease is attributed to lower power generation from FO-based power plants.

Among the listed entities, Attock Petroleum (APL) sales clocked in at 140,000 tons, a 14 percent YoY and 42 percent MoM rise in May-2024 primarily led by 34 percent YoY and 62 percent MoM increase in HSD sales. APL’s market share in HSD increased by 150bps MoM to 9.8 percent.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) saw a rise of 11 percent YoY and 19 percent MoM rise to 665,000 tons in May-2024. PSO’s market share in HSD and MS clocked in at 49.9 percent and 43.8 percent, down 170bps and 290bps MoM in May 2024.

Shell Pakistan (SHEL) saw a 13 percent YoY and 23 percent MoM rise to 100,000 tons. The market share of Shell largely remained unchanged in both MS and HSD.

HASCOL sales clocked in at 41,000 tons, up 51 percent MoM, down 39 percent YoY. The market share of Hascol improved by 90bps and 30bps in MS and HSD on MoM basis to 4.0 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively during May 2024.

