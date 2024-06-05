No one allowed to sell poison in name of milk: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s dairy sector has immense potential for investment.

He said that milk is a fundamental and essential part of daily human needs. Bilal was speaking at a summit “Pakistan Dairy Summit” organised by the Pakistan Dairy Association.

The summit was attended by ministers, individuals from the dairy sector, academia, bureaucracy, and other fields. The summit was attended by the Minister for Food, Bilal Yasin, Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, and the Minister for Education, Rana Sikandar Hayat. MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Dr Talat Nasir Pasha, DG Punjab Food Authority and others also expressed their views.

Bilal said to ensure the supply of pure milk, 150 food safety teams are daily checking the quality of milk in the province. He made it clear that no one will be allowed to sell poison in the name of milk. “I am proud to have laid the foundation of the Food Authority as the Minister of Food Punjab. Punjab is a role model for all other provinces,” he added.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir said “our 29 per cent children are suffering from stunted growth while 46 per cent are suffering from malnutrition.” He said clean and pure milk is a complete food which can help in growth of children. He called that all the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir should jointly work for education, health and food.

He asked the stakeholders to put their petty differences aside and work for the great cause of a healthy nation. He said health and food departments would work to educate the parents about the importance of nutritious food for their children. He said that “we should wage a joint war against fake medicines, adulterated milk and substandard food.”

Speaking on this occasion, CEO of the Pakistan Dairy Association Dr Shehzad Amin said the purpose of the summit is to highlight the importance of milk.

Dr Shehzad Amin stated that milk is a healthy and safe food worldwide. In Pakistan, the dairy sector is considered the backbone of the national economy.

