Pakistan Print 2024-06-05

Bank Alfalah, WWF-Pakistan to plant mangroves in Balochistan

Recorder Report Published 05 Jun, 2024 07:47am

KARACHI: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan, in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, committed to planting 25,000 mangroves in 2024 along the coastline of Balochistan. This initiative is part of its pledge to plant 100,000 trees by 2030 in partnership with WWF-Pakistan.

In 2023, Bank Alfalah took a significant step towards environmental sustainability with the #GreenWayForward initiative by planting 15,000 mangrove trees at the WWF Wetland Centre in Sandspit, Karachi, symbolising its total number of employees. The ongoing initiative builds on last year’s efforts to further contribute to mangrove reforestation and enhance natural resource management in Pakistan.

WWF-Pakistan is a leading environmental organisation that works with governments, private sector and civil society to undertake conservation action in ecological areas and enable transformative changes in the use of natural resources.

This collaborative effort aims to contribute to the reforestation of mangroves at Khdri Miani Hor, located on the Balochistan coast that covers approximately 12 acres, with species like Rhizophora mucronata selected for their adaptability to local climate and tidal conditions, as well as their economic and carbon sequestration benefits. Spacing will be tailored to species and site conditions, ensuring optimal growth and sustainability.

The plantation of 25,000 mangrove trees will enrich local biodiversity, creating vital habitats for marine and bird species, and playing a pivotal role in maintaining ecological equilibrium. These mangroves serve as a natural defence against hurricanes and coastal erosion, during storms and minimise the threat of coastal flooding.

Moreover, they play a crucial role in mitigating climate change by sequestering carbon, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, mangrove ecosystems offer essential resources for local communities, including timber, fuel wood, and fodder, alleviating pressure on natural forests and facilitating rehabilitation and slope stabilisation efforts.

bank alfalah WWF Pakistan World Environment Day

