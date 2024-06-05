Court seeks arguments in 6 cases against IK

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday sought arguments on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan's bail application in six cases and his wife Bushra Bibi's plea in one on June 11.

District and sessions judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing the bail plea of Khan in six cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations, and in one case against Bushra Bibi asked both the parties to present their argument during the next hearing to be held on June 11.

Khan and Bushra Bibi's lawyer Salman Safdar appeared before the court.

When he had filed the bail application his clients both Khan and his wife were appearing before the court, he said, adding that after the conviction in Toshakhana case, they did not appear before the court.

He said that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the bail application of Khan and his wife after it was rejected.

The appearance of the accused has been made difficult, he said, adding that we had also requested the court to hear pre-arrest bail of his clients in the prison.

The judge remarked that the pre-arrest bail application can also be heard after granting an exemption to the accused. Tell when you want to present an argument on the pre-arrest bail application, the judge further said. The court, after hearing arguments, summoned arguments on June 11.

