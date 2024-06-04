AIRLINK 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.61%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 3, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 04 Jun, 2024 08:44am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s headline inflation decelerates further to 11.8% in May 2024

Read here for details.

  • 11 killed in Quetta coal mine gas leak accident

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 15.25% YoY to $21.73bn in 11MFY24

Read here for details.

  • PIA sell-off: 6 companies/consortiums pre-qualified for privatisation process

Read here for details.

  • IHC acquits Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood in cipher case

Read here for details.

  • FBR digitisation: Aurangzeb calls for utilisation of PRAL, REMIT data

Read here for details.

