Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

11 killed in Quetta coal mine gas leak accident

  • Nine miners were among the deceased
BR Web Desk Published June 3, 2024 Updated June 3, 2024 09:29pm

At least 11 people were killed in a coal mine gas leak accident in Quetta on Monday, according to Aaj News.

Chief Mines Inspector Abdul Ghani Baloch said that laborers, a contractor, and a mining manager were among the fatalities.

“A gas leak caused suffocation, which led to the accident,” he stated.

11 coal mines set on fire: Four colliers shot dead in Harnai

“All of the deceased were from the Swat region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Ghani stated, adding that following their funerals, the bodies would be sent to their homes.

In December last year, a fire in a private mine in the Duki coal area in Balochistan caused the deaths of two coal miners and injuries of three more.

In another incident, unknown armed men gunned down four coal minors and injured three others at a coal mine in the Khust area of the Harnai district.

Quetta

Comments

200 characters

11 killed in Quetta coal mine gas leak accident

IHC acquits Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood in cipher case

Pakistan’s headline inflation decelerates further to 11.8% in May 2024

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

SC adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

PIA sell-off: 6 companies/consortiums pre-qualified for privatisation process

Belgium’s Ontex completes divestment of business in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz orders abolishment of Pakistan PWD

Oil dives 3%, OPEC+ decision fails to allay demand worries

KSE-100 loses over 300 points on profit-taking

2.3 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Karachi

Read more stories