11 killed in Quetta coal mine gas leak accident

At least 11 people were killed in a coal mine gas leak accident in Quetta on Monday, according to Aaj News.

Chief Mines Inspector Abdul Ghani Baloch said that laborers, a contractor, and a mining manager were among the fatalities.

“A gas leak caused suffocation, which led to the accident,” he stated.

“All of the deceased were from the Swat region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Ghani stated, adding that following their funerals, the bodies would be sent to their homes.

In December last year, a fire in a private mine in the Duki coal area in Balochistan caused the deaths of two coal miners and injuries of three more.

In another incident, unknown armed men gunned down four coal minors and injured three others at a coal mine in the Khust area of the Harnai district.