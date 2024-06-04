UK diplomat hits car to traffic cop

ISLAMABAD: A female British diplomat, on Monday, hit and seriously injured a police personnel riding a bike in the Red Zone.

The diplomat hit the police personnel, Umer Kakar, near Radio Pakistan Chowk, who was performing duty in security division.

Soon after the accident, a police team reached there and shifted the injured police personnel to a hospital for treatment.

The police shifted the car to a police station but did not arrest the diplomat due to diplomatic immunity.

The police spokesman said that legal action regarding the incident has been started.

A British High Commission spokesperson said, "One of our staff was involved in a road traffic collision today. They followed all necessary procedures, and we are cooperating with the local authorities."

