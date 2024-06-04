56th annual ‘mango festival’ in Mirpurkhas: Role of Sindh Agriculture University lauded

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam played a pivotal role as a key partner at the 56th Annual Mango Festival held in Mirpurkhas from May 31st to June 2nd, 2024. Under the personal interest and directives of Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, SAU experts participated prominently from the first day, contributing significantly to various sessions and sectors to ensure the festival’s success.

On the inaugural day of the festival, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri attended the opening ceremony alongside the Provincial Minister of Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, the Minister of Tourism and Culture, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, prominent political leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, and Secretary Rafiq Ahmed Buriro. The ceremony was also attended by Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Aqeeli, Director General of Agriculture Research Sindh, Noor Muhammad Baloch, and Chairman of the Mango Festival Management Committee, Rais Arif Khan Bhurgari, along with Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan, provincial and district administration officials, and agricultural experts.

During the opening ceremony, Provincial Minister Muhammad Bux Mahar emphasized the importance of research and student involvement at the university. He lauded the efforts of Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and issued directives on behalf of the Sindh government for the Department of Agriculture to establish a mechanism for providing internships and interest-free loans to SAU students. This initiative aims to enable young graduates in agricultural education to start their own agricultural businesses.

The Horticulture Department of SAU, led by Dr. Mujahid Hussain Laghari, Dr. Noor Un Nisa Memon, Dr. Niaz Ali Wahucho, and Muzammil Jamali, set up a stall showcasing grafting techniques for new mango orchards. For all three days of the festival, SAU experts trained farmers, urban residents growing mango plants at home, and representatives from various institutions on the correct methods of grafting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024