Anti-polio campaign kicks off across Sindh

KARACHI: A critical anti-polio campaign begun on Monday across Sindh province, including Karachi. The drive aims to vaccinate over 540,000 children under the age of five between June 3rd and 9th.

More than 35,000 health workers will be administering the polio vaccine, with over 4,000 security personnel ensuring their safety.

This campaign coincides with similar efforts in Punjab, where Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Mianwali, and Okara are also launching anti-polio drives. Health officials warn that summer heat creates ideal conditions for the polio virus to spread, making this vaccination campaign crucial.

Everyone in Sindh is urged to cooperate with health workers and ensure that all children under five receive the life-saving polio drops.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a five-day anti-polio drive in 23 districts started on Monday, with more than 3.5 million children expected to be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

In Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, a seven-day anti-polio campaign began in 14 districts during which over 1.8 million children would be administered anti-polio drops.

“Due to expected heat-wave in Naseerabad, Sibi, Jaffarabad, Usta Muhammad, Dera Bugti and Sohbatpur, the anti-polio drive will begin on 8th of this month,” said.

Prime minister’s coordinator on national health services, Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, on Sunday urged parents and caregivers to ensure their children received the best care possible. “Poliovirus has paralyzed 04 children this year and is consistently being detected in sewage samples, which means the risk to children remains very high,” he said in a statement.

“We are resolved to end polio from our country and the support of parents and communities is critical in helping us achieve this goal,” Bharath added.