Alvi advocates equal access to justice for all

LAHORE: Former president and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Dr Arif Alvi has said that fake and baseless cases were made against the PTI workers; however, he lauded the judiciary for standing firmly with the rule of law, saying there should be equal justice for everyone.

While talking to the media after visiting the party workers in jail on Monday, the former president further said that military, civilians and politicians should learn a lesson from the Hamoodur Rehman Commission report. “There was a dire need to bring the country out of the prevailing crises,” he said, adding that the powerful quarters should find a way out.

He was against the trial of the PTI workers in jail, saying the PTI as well as the world was not in favour of the military trials, which in his opinion would only hurt the reputation of the army; let the judiciary do its work. He advised that all should abandon the path of confrontation and move towards reconciliation.

On the cypher case, he said that it was the rime minister’s prerogative to open confidential matters before the nation if he felt it was in the national interest and the Constitution gives him that right. Thus, he sees no justification in filing the cypher case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also said that Pakistan needs growth and development and we can only move forward through dialogue, adding that it was the PTI’s right to ask any judge to recuse from the case.

According to him, he went to inquire about the health of incarcerated PTI leader Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed but he was not allowed to visit him.

Meanwhile, Dr Arif Alvi attended the meeting of the PTI Central Region Punjab, which was presided over by PTI Central Punjab President Ijaz Minhas. On this occasion, PTI leaders Azam Swati, Brigadier Ijaz Shah (retd), Dr Azim uddin Lakhvi, Sardar Azimullah and party officials were also present.

While addressing the meeting, the former president congratulated the PTI leaders and workers on the acquittal of PTI founder Imran Khan in the cypher case. He believed that only dialogue could resolve our pressing issues.

He lamented the PML-N government for failing to deliver, adding that in two years, it has only created thousands of thugs. “After the regime change, there has been an enormous increase in corruption,” he added.

He added that former prime minister Imran Khan tried to run Pakistan in the style of Medina state; his government was ousted through a conspiracy.

