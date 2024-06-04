Iddat case: Court seeks arguments on appeal of IK, Bibi

ISLAMABAD: The district and sessions judge to whom the Islamabad High Court (IHC) transferred the Iddat case on Monday sought arguments on the appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against the verdict of the trial court.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing the case, issued notices to both parties in Iddat case and sought arguments during next hearing to be held on June 25.

The IHC has approved district and sessions judge Shahrukh Arjumand’s request seeking the transfer of the Iddat case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to another court.

Judge Arjumand on May 29 did not announce his verdict on Khan and his appeals against the verdict of the trial court in Iddat case and wrote a letter to the IHC registrar after the complainant, Khawar Maneka, expressed no confidence in him.

The IHC transferred the case to Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.

After the hearing of May 29, judge Arjumand wrote a letter to IHC requesting it to fix the case for hearing in some other court.

It says that the complainant Maneka has shown his mistrust on me today in open court. Though the earlier application of the complainant has already been dismissed in this regard on April 4, but I think it will not be appropriate to decide the lis (case) when a specific objection has been raised on the presiding officer. Arguments at length were heard in the matter; therefore, it is humbly submitted to transfer the two appeals to any other court of competent jurisdiction.

