PTI lauds IHC for cypher case verdict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday lauded the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s verdict which acquitted its founding chairman Imran Khan and vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

In a statement issued here, after the court acquitted the duo, the PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan also requested the court to expedite the hearing of the remaining ‘concocted and fake’ cases to ensure the prompt release of all ‘unjustly imprisoned’ party leaders and workers.

He said that Imran Khan and Qureshi, who are facing wrongful imprisonment, were the living metaphor of determination, courage, political maturity and character.

“All the false, fake, fabricated, baseless and absurd cases are briskly crumbling one after another like a sand wall, which is a blessing,” he added.

Hasan said that Imran Khan stands by his stated and principled position like a rock instead of bowing down to the worst political pressure and brazen lawlessness, adding he stands by his principled stance from day one despite all the hurdles and never ever pretended like Sharifs to escape from the country under the pretext of an illness.

“First, the state’s false narrative about Toshakhana case evaporated into thin air and now, the faker cipher case was swept away into drains,” he added.

He continued that the fake iddat case against Imran Khan and his wife would have met the same fate as the cipher case if the trial court judge had not been prevented from pronouncing the verdict and it had not been transferred to a new judge.

He expressed optimism that the outcome of all 203 fake cases against Imran Khan would end up in smoke as all these cases were framed against him based on sheer animosity by his political rivals.

He said that Imran Khan freed the country’s politics from the clutches of tyranny of political actors and unconstitutional gifts by demanding justice for himself from the justice system which is in the grip of jungle rule and recognising the people and only the people as the decisive force of the country.

He appealed to the judiciary to expedite the false, fabricated and politically-motivated cases against all the political prisoners including Khan and Qureshi to ensure their earliest release from unlawful incarceration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024