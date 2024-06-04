AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
Business & Finance

Empowering dreams, building futures: Haier’s scholarships for students

Sponsored Content Published 04 Jun, 2024 03:47pm

In a world where access to education can often be a barrier to success, Haier is stepping up to make a difference. With a firm belief in the power of education to transform lives, Haier launched a groundbreaking CSR campaign aimed at empowering talented students with limited resources to reach their full potential.

The concept is simple yet profound: Haier will sponsor the education of deserving students at Punjab University, providing them with the opportunity to pursue their dreams without the burden of financial constraints.

By identifying students who have demonstrated exceptional performance despite facing obstacles, Haier aims to give them the support they need to strive for a better future.

Haier’s CSR campaign represents a bold step towards creating meaningful change in the lives of young people. Haier is able to reach a wider audience and make a greater impact than ever before. Haier Pakistan also signed an MOU with Punjab University for the smooth, transparent and merit-based scholarship.

The MOU ceremony was attended by Dr Khalid Mahmood, Vice Chancellor, Dr Sobia Khurram, Director External Linkages, Punjab University, Hamayoun Bashir, Director Marketing, Tan Weiyong, Director Sales, Zafar Iqbal, Director Operations, Shahid Alvi, Director HR, and Jamshed Ali, Senior Manager Marketing Haier.

The dedication of Haier to support young students perfectly aligns with its core value of “More Creation, More Possibilities.” By investing in education, Haier is not only providing opportunities for individual students but also nurturing an environment where creativity can flourish. Education is the key to unlocking new possibilities, and Haier’s scholarships pave the way for students to explore their passions, pursue their dreams, and make a positive impact on the world.

In conclusion, Haier’s Scholarships for Talented Students: Empowering Dreams, Building Futures is a testament to the company’s dedication to creating positive change in the worldand be a responsible brand.

By investing in young people to pursue their dreams, Haier is illuminating futures and creating endless possibilities for generations to come.

