ITALY REPUBLIC DAY 2024: Message from Aarij Iqbal, President, Italian Development Committee-IDC

I send the Italian people my best greetings as they celebrate their 78th Republic Day on behalf of the Italian Development Committee-IDC.

I want to express my gratitude to the Italian Consulate in Karachi, the Italian Embassy in Islamabad for working together on projects and opportunities and ASSOCAMERESTERO, the major association body under which all member chambers conduct business in Italy. IDC is proud to be a member of this association, which provides access to the worldwide network of Italian chambers.

Italy hosts more than 18,000 enterprises, ranking 1st among European countries by number of Machinery & Equipment companies. The Italian industry also ranks 2nd in Europe by added value (€ 34 billion), workforce and export value.

The Italian machinery and mechatronics industry is 3rd in Europe by percentage of turnover (it accounts for 9% of national turnover with €251 billion), and it generates an added value of € 70 billion and an export value of €148 billion. On the bilateral front, there has been a constant growth in trade and commercial engagement between the two countries.

The above is a testament of the resilience of the Italian way of conducting business which has shown great strength during global challenges and changing dynamics of the business in the world and especially of Europe.

IDC in Collaboration with the Italian Consulate Karachi organized an Event to introduce a leading company in the Energy sector from Italy FPT Industrial.

Mr. Gianmaria PECE-Director at FPT Industrial was present on the occasion, FPT is one of the largest companies in the powertrain sector and is now part of Iveco Group that produces powertrains for On-Road, Off-Road, Marine and Power Generation applications. The Director of FPT PowerZone, Mian Ahsan Ali Hosted the event.

IDC had the chance to host an Italian delegate to promote collaboration for development in the Olive Culture program. IDC also fully supports the initiatives that engage both social and corporate sectors throughout the year. We had the chance to host representatives from the Italian Cooperation for Development throughout the year, fostering interaction with Karachi's corporate and social communities.

