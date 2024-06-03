JI chief assails political parties, questions ‘silence’ on Gaza genocide

KARACHI: A ‘million march’ of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter here on Sunday denounced Gaza genocide.

The march was held city’s main Shahra-e-Faisal, addressed by JI Central Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman questioning the country’s political parties for their silence over Gaza genocide.

Thousands of people attended the march in solidarity with Palestinians of Gaza and denounced Israel and its western supporters like the US, Britain, Germany and France for the genocide.

Waving Palestinians flags and carrying banners and placards to support the people of Gaza, the participants shouted high-pitch chants against the Zionist state of Israel and its allies.

“The US and western nations sponsored the state terrorism by Israel, which left them exposed with their dual standards,” Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told the march.

The worldwide youth, he said, have dug their heels into supporting Gaza and slamming the Zionist Israel for Palestinians’ genocide in a war started last October. “In several western nations, the youth are protesting against their governments,” he added.

Calling the rulers of Muslim nations “spineless”, he said that such a persistent silence encouraged Israel to carry out Gaza genocide. Despite owning military strength, he added that Muslim rulers have failed to stop killings of Palestinians.

Hafiz Naeem praised the people of Gaza for their unity against the relentless Israeli bombing for the past several months with the world’s high-end military technologies widely and purposefully supplies by the West. “Even children of Gaza have associated themselves with the holy Quran, amid doom and gloom.”

Terming the US a “global terrorist”, he slammed it for blending the Gaza resistance forces a terrorist. “It is an open secret that the US has never been loyal to any state,” he added.

Citing the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the central chief of JI said that “Israel is the illicit child of the West”. He also reminded the marchers about the All India Muslim League’s resolution on Palestine.

He said that the country is threatened with an economic punishment if voiced in the favour of Palestine, despite the nation is rich with natural resources and can grow prosper without outside financial aid.

“Those threatening us are primarily responsible for the poor economic situation in Pakistan,” Hafiz Naeem said, adding that the public should stay on foot till next call by the JI for the megacity’s rights.

