DC inaugurates anti-polio drive

Press Release Published 03 Jun, 2024 06:30am

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh inaugurated a weeklong anti-polio drive by dispensing drops to the children in Red Crescent Hospital here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 4,922 teams were constituted to vaccinate 1.64 million children up to the age of 5 years in the district. He said that the polio campaign would commence in Faisalabad from 3rd June and the anti-polio teams would pay door-to-door visits to administer drops up to June 9, 2024.

He said that static teams would also remain available at public places across the district including lorry adda, railway stations, motorway interchanges, parks, markets, shopping malls, etc so that children travelling with their parents could also be vaccinated.

