KUJ Dastoor polls: Democrats Panel wins majority of seats

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 03 Jun, 2024 06:30am

KARACHI: The Democrats Panel has emerged victorious in the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) Dastoor elections, securing key positions, including the posts of President and Secretary.

Hamid ur Rahman Awan won the presidency with 327 votes, while Syed Nabeel Akhtar secured the secretary position with 283 votes. The elections saw a significant turnout, with 6 women among the successful candidates.

The Democrats panel won the following seats: President, Secretary, Senior Vice President, and Senior Joint Secretary, with Hamid ur Rahman Awan, Syed Nabil Akhtar, Asim Bhatti, and Hamad Hussain securing 327, 283, 333, and 320 votes, respectively.

The Friends Panel secured the seats of Treasurer, Information Secretary, and Joint Secretary, with Wakil Rahman, S M Ashraf, and Sohail Rab Khan winning with 342, 303, and 270 votes, respectively.

The following candidates were excluded from the election: Ahmed Daraz Khan (Friends Panel) who secured 257 votes for the President position, Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi (Friends Panel) who secured 269 votes for the Secretary position, Muhammad Bilal Tahir (Democrats Panel) who secured 228 votes for the Treasurer position, and Fahmida Yousafi (Democrats Panel) who secured 278 votes for the Information Secretary position.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed and Chief Operating Officer (COO) KWSC Engineer Asadullah Khan extended their congratulations and best wishes to all the winning officials of the Karachi Union of Journalists KUJ (Dastoor).

They said that the success of the newly elected officials and members is a clear proof of the confidence of the journalists on the elected officials and the success of the newly elected officials reflects the confidence of the journalists in them.

