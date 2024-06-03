Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Turkish envoy hosts traditional breakfast

NNI Published 03 Jun, 2024 06:30am

KARACHI: Pakistan and Turkiye have deep relationship with greater understanding since the establishment of two countries, said Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He was talking to journalists during the traditional Turkish breakfast hosted by the Consul General of the Republic of Turkiye Cemal Sangu at his residence.

Attendees included Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Qaisar Ahmed Shaikh, Provincial Minister Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman, DIG Maqsood Hussain Memon, Syedain Raza Zaidi Chairman KPT and others

The CM said that Turkish breakfast tradition is celebrated worldwide and we are doing the same in Karachi.

Syed Murad Ali Shah KPT Pakistan and Turkiye Turkish breakfast

