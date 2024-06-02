Tsitsipas rallies to reach fourth French Open quarter-final

PARIS: Stefanos Tsitsipas came back from a set down to defeat Matteo Arnaldi and reach the French Open quarter-finals for the fourth time on Sunday.

Greek ninth seed Tsitsipas, who was runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros in 2021, won 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2.

His reward is a clash with either Carlos Alcaraz or Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the semi-finals.

World number 35 Arnaldi from Italy had stunned sixth-ranked Andrey Rublev in the third round but wasted a golden opportunity against Tsitsipas when he let four set points in the second set slip away.