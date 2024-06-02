AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi Aramco begins second share offering: statement

AFP Published 02 Jun, 2024 06:41pm

RIYADH: Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Sunday kicked off a secondary share offering that could fetch nearly $12 billion, bolstering state finances amid ambitious economic reforms.

The firm last Thursday disclosed plans to sell 1.545 billion shares on the Saudi stock market, priced between 26.70 and 29 Saudi riyals ($7 to $7.70).

Sunday marked the beginning of the book-building period for investors inside and outside the kingdom, Aramco said in a statement, allowing officials to gauge demand.

Meetings with institutional investors were set to run through Thursday while about 10 percent of the shares would be offered to retail investors from Monday, the statement said.

Saudi Arabia may announce landmark Aramco share sale on Thursday, sources say

The final offer price will be announced on Friday and the shares will begin trading on Sunday, it said.

It is the firm’s second listing after an initial public offering in December 2019 that raised $25.6 billion, the biggest flotation in history.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest crude oil exporter and currently owns 82.18 percent of Aramco’s shares, though that amount will fall to around 81.5 percent after the second share sale, Sunday’s statement said.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is depending on Aramco’s profits to finance a sweeping economic and social reform programme known as Vision 2030, which aims to lay the groundwork for an eventual post-oil future.

Flagship projects include NEOM, the futuristic mega-city being built in the desert at a cost of at least $500 billion, a giant airport in Riyadh and major tourism and leisure developments.

In 2022 Prince Mohammed announced the transfer of a four-percent chunk of Aramco shares, estimated to be worth around $80 billion, to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund.

Last year, the kingdom announced the transfer of a second four-percent portion of shares to Sanabil Investments, a firm controlled by the PIF.

And in March, Riyadh said an additional eight percent Aramco stake had been transferred to firms owned by the PIF, which with its subsidiaries now controls 16 percent of the company.

aramco Saudi Aramco

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Aramco begins second share offering: statement

Interior Minister orders overseas Pakistanis to be issued urgent passports within 7 days

OPEC+ extends oil cuts to third quarter, discusses 2025, sources say

Gwadar to become internationally acclaimed world-class port city: Ahsan Iqbal

Iranian ex-president Ahmadinejad registers new bid for post

US military says it destroyed Houthi drone, missiles in Red Sea

Pakistan will look to be positive at T20 World Cup: Babar Azam

Heatstroke killed 33 Indian polling staff on last voting day: state election chief

Taming inflation, providing jobs high priorities: Musadik

Power generation component of DBDP: PM likely to seek Chinese investment

Kids’ immunization: Govt approves Rs12.30bn TSG for health ministry

Read more stories