Five killed in road accidents

AHMEDPUR SHARQIA: At least five persons lost their lives in road accidents in Sharaqpur Sharif and Ahmedpur Sharqia in the wee hours of Saturday.

The first accident occurred in Lal Pulli area of Sharaqpur Sharif where a pick-up hit a motorcycle due to over-speeding, killing two persons on the spot. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

The second accident took place in Ahmedpur Sharqia where a pick-up hit a parked truck from behind in Dhorkot area. The accident was so severe that three person died on the spot.

The dead bodied were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital, Ahmedpur Sharqia. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Nadeem, Sajad and Zahid.