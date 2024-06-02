Inspection system to evaluate police performance on the cards: Maryam

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that they are introducing an analysis and inspection system in order to evaluate police performance and eliminate corruption while 14 special check posts are being established to stop inter-provincial smuggling.

“I am accountable to 130 million people, the police should control crime and one cannot turn a blind eye to reality. I will not tolerate any no-go area anywhere in Punjab. Crime rate will have to be brought down across the province under any circumstance. If the crime rate is on the rise, the people overlook reforms and development projects of the government,” the CM said while chairing a special meeting to review the overall law & order situation across the province.

IG Police gave a briefing about the overall law & order situation and police performance.

The CM Maryam said, “The police are laying down sacrifices but black sheep’s persist as well. I side with the police and stand behind the force. I expressed solidarity with the police force by donning a uniform. We are providing complete resources to the police so that their performance cannot be reduced or eroded. We are meeting every demand of the police force in the shape of provision of vehicles, gadgets, ammunition and training. It is our foremost responsibility to ensure protection of every police personnel standing on a check post. I laud the performance of IG Police, RPO Sargodha and DPO for protecting and safely evacuating 10 persons from a mob.”

The CM directed that crackdown should continue to be undertaken on a permanent basis for the elimination of drugs. Political intervention in the police affairs has been done away with, and the police should perform now. The DPOs should purge from their respective districts corrupt police personnel and criminal elements, she said.

She directed that an effective crackdown should be launched for the eradication of electricity theft on the DG Khan model. If electricity theft is eliminated then load shedding will end as well.

The proposal to establish ‘Beggar Barracks’ in the jails across Punjab was agreed in the meeting.

Moreover, the CM congratulated the newly elected CPNE President Irshad Ahmed Arif, General Secretary Ijaz-ul-Haq, Senior Vice President Anwar Sajdi, Vice President Amir Mehmood and other newly elected office-bearers.

The Chief Minister said, “CPNE holds a pivotal role in the media industry and CPNE performed its journalistic responsibilities by always taking into account national interests. Newspapers are deemed authentic and reliable with regard to news even to date. It is earnestly hoped that the newly elected CPNE office-bearers will play their vigorous role for the progress and promotion of the media industry.”

Meanwhile, the CM in her message on the Global Parents Day said, “Today is the day to pay tribute to the selfless love and sacrifices of the parents. The selfless love of parents should be paid rich tributes throughout 365 days of the year. On behalf of a daughter and a mother, I am fully cognizant about the importance and need for parents’ affection, love and guidance. The parents’ bring up their children with unconditional love, affection and care so as to make them a responsible citizen of a society. I salute all the parents for their untiring efforts, sacrifices and express my profound gratitude to them as well.”

