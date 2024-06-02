AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
2024-06-02

Delays in restoration of power supply to industries irk KCCI

Recorder Report Published 02 Jun, 2024 02:53am

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh and President Site Association of Industry (SAI) Mohammad Kamran Arbi, while expressing deep concerns over delays in restoration of electricity supply to industries in Site, stated that 07 days have passed so far since a fire incident occurred at Haroonabad Grid Station but K-Electric (KE) has failed to fully restore electricity supply to industries in site area, which has resulted in causing grave losses to industrialists.

President KCCI and President SAI urged KE to immediately restore electricity supply to all the industries in Site so that the production activities could return to normalcy and they could be saved from undergoing further losses.

The perturbed industrialists, who have already suffered grave losses because of unavailability of electricity during the last 07 days, were considering approaching the court of law to seek compensation of losses suffered due to sheer negligence by KE, they added.

President KCCI and President SAI cautioned that suspension of production activities in most of the industries in Site would have a negative impact on the economy as well as the exports, besides adversely affecting employment of daily wage workers due to prolonged production stoppage.

