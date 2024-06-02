Recommendations finalised for jailers in Punjab

LAHORE: In order to implement the jail reforms, the Punjab Home Department has prepared recommendations for posting tenure of jailers.

Along with other reforms in Punjab jails, the Home Department is working on a policy regarding appointment of jailers across the province for one year. Home Secretary Punjab Noor-ul-Amin Mengal presided over a meeting regarding prison reforms at Civil Secretariat on Friday which was attended by Special Secretary Home Fazlur Rehman, IG Prisons Farooq Nazir along with relevant officers of the Home Department and Prisons. Mengal said that 44 jails across Punjab are being upgraded according to international standards in all respects.

In jails, where modern infrastructure is being built and facilities are being provided, the administration is also being judged on merit. The Home Secretary said that it has been recommended that the jailers be appointed for one year and the professional conduct of all superintendents, deputy superintendents and executive officers will be monitored throughout the year. Mengal said that the performance of the jailers will be closely monitored throughout the year and marking will be done accordingly.

He said that jailers with the best performance will be given responsibilities according to their qualification and experience. He said that law violation or incompetence at any level will not be tolerated. He said that the new policy recommendations are being formulated under the Prison Reforms Agenda of the Chief Minister Punjab.

