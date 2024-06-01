AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Jun 01, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-06-01

World No-Tobacco Day marked: Smoking causes over 250,000 deaths in Pakistan annually

Recorder Report Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

LAHORE: With the theme-protecting the young generation from smoking, the World No-Tobacco Day was marked here on Friday like other parts of the globe with a resolve to raise awareness among the masses about healthy lifestyle so that by leading simple life giving up smoking and other addictions, they can lead healthy lives.

To mark the day, the governmental, non-governmental and community-based organisations organised seminars, rallies and scientific session to raise awareness against smoking.

Speakers at different functions urged the parents to engage their children in healthy activities. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz called for ensuring implementation of ban on smoking in public places.

She said, “More than 250,000 deaths per year in Pakistan due to smoking is a matter of grave concern. Smoking is also a major cause of heart attack in young people.” Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir while addressing a seminar said that different types of smoking like shisha and e-cigarettes are misleading the young generation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

