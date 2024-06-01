Recently, Houthis launched attacks at six ships in three different seas, including the Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Laax that was damaged after reporting a Houthi missile strike off the coast of Yemen. According to media reports, the Laax was attacked on Tuesday.

The Houthis also launched attacks against the Morea and Sealady vessels in the Red Sea, the Alba and Maersk Hartford in the Arabian Sea and the Minvera Antonia in the Mediterranean. The foregoing clearly suggests that the Houthis have expanded their reach in recent weeks and months to the sheer chagrin of the US-led West in particular.

It was in March this year that China and Russia reached an agreement with the Houthis. That “deal” seems to have allowed the two major countries to sail their ships through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden without being attacked.

It is important to note that the Houthis had announced nearly a month ago that they would target any ships heading to Israeli ports in the Mediterranean Sea in any area they are able to reach. Without any doubt, the Houthis from Yemen constitute a dangerous threat to the Zionist entity.

Israel is fully aware of the fact that the Houhtis’ missile arsenal includes the ‘Quds 2’, a cruise missile manufactured in Yemen.

Salahuddin Ayubi (Karachi)

