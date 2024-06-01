AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-01

‘FTO is working to provide relief to business community’

Recorder Report Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

PESHAWAR: Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr Asif Mehmood Jah has said that FTO is a businessmen and tax payers’ friendly institution working over providing them relief in limited time by redressing complaints.

The institution is also taking effective measures to prevent harassment of the business community over plea of enforcement of rules and issuance of tax refunds, he added. Dr Asif Mehmood Jah expressed these views while talking with the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his recent visit to Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

On this occasion, President SCCI, Faud Ishaq, SVP SCCI, Sanaullah Khan, VP Ejaz Afridi, former SVP and Media & Custom Coordinator FTO, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Advisor FTO KP, Sardar Ali Khawaja and others were also present.

According to a press statement issued here on Friday, the Federal Tax Ombudsman said that the business community is playing a very important role in stabilizing the economy of the country and their facilitation would be ensured at each level and organization. Dr Asif Jah apprised businessmen that last year FTO provided significant relief to the trading community by clearing refund cases of Rs. 17.8 million through Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

FTO has also set up facilitation centers in different cities of the country for the help of the business community to ensure timely redressal of complaints, he added.

He held out assurance to the business community that their respect would be maintained at all cost and provision of facilities to them would be ensured as top priority. Speaking on the occasion, President SCCI, Faud Ishaq calls for expanding the tax net instead of exerting more pressure on taxpayers. He also expressed concern over enforcement of 25 to 26 percent tax on transfer of properties. Expressing his views, Media and Custom Coordinator FTO, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi appreciated the efforts made by FTO for providing ease of doing business to the trading community of the country.

In its 24 years long service, FTO has provided relief to hundreds of thousands people by resolving their complaints and providing them relief. Zia said the team of FTO under the leadership of Dr. Asif Mehmood Jan is active and determined in resolving problems faced by the business community of the country.

The efficiency of FTO could be gauged from the fact that process over any complaint starts from the very first day of filing and decision is taken within 34 days without hiring services of any lawyers by the complainants, Zia added.

