Markets Print 2024-06-01

KE recognised as outstanding performer in HSE standards

Press Release Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has been recognised as an outstanding performer in Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) standards within the power sector according to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) “2024 HSE Performance Evaluation Report.” The report, based on a comprehensive assessment of safety protocols and company initiatives, reflects K-Electric’s significant improvements across all facets of its operations, from generation, transmission to distribution.

According to the report, KE achieved impressive scores in HSE standards, scoring 96.5 in generation, 95 in transmission and 88 in distribution, above and beyond all other distribution companies. A clear testament to the utility’s unwavering commitment to ‘safety first’ and targeted investments in enabling safer workplaces.

Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CEO of K-Electric, expressed his gratitude in receiving this recognition: “Safety, innovation, and sustainability are at the heart of KE’s operations. As a customer-centric organization, we stand resolute in safeguarding the energy security that energizes our communities. Reliable and uninterrupted power supply remains the foundation of this commitment and we will continue to deliver it with the highest safety standards. We remain adamant about continuous improvements and targeted investments to further improve operations.”

