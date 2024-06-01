Vegetables prices in Punjab at lowest level, claims minister

LAHORE: The Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that the prices of vegetables in Punjab have reached the lowest level compared with the last six years prices.

“The prices of vegetables have decreased by 100% and due to the personal interest of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the prices of vegetables are decreasing,” the minister said.

Terming the news of increase in the price of vegetables in Punjab as baseless, she said, “In Lahore, potatoes of the first grade are being sold at Rs. 70 per kg, second grade potatoes are being sold at Rs. 60 per kg.”

She added that three months ago, onions were being sold at Rs. 250 per kg but now is being sold at Rs 100 per kg. Tomatoes of the first grade are being sold at 37 to 40 rupees per kg and tomatoes of the second grade are being sold at 30 to 35 rupees per kg, she added.

According to her, lady-finger which was sold at Rs 400 per kg is now being sold at Rs 150 per kg. The demand of lemon has increased with rise in temperature which caused increase in its price.

As soon as the new season of lemons comes, the prices will also decrease. In Punjab, she said the prices of vegetables have come down to a great extent after a long period.

The minister said the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has mobilized the price control magistrates to control prices. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif holds a mandatory meeting on price control once a week.

ACs, DCs and Commissioners across the province visit the markets to oversee price control daily. We strive to maintain the prices of green spices on Eid-ul-Adha as well, the minister added.

