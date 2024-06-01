AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-01

Upcoming visit to China: PM takes stock of preparations

APP Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for his upcoming visit to China, wherein he directed the formulation of comprehensive plans to hold result-oriented business-to-business meetings between the two countries.

He instructed the relevant authorities to devise strategies for attracting Chinese industries to set up their units in Pakistan, assuring his government's all-out facilitation to the industrialists and investors.

During the briefing to the prime minister on the preparations for his China visit, it was told that a delegation of industrialists, investors, and businessmen would accompany him to China's Shenzhen city. The delegation would hold meetings with the Chinese business community to promote business-to-business linkages between the two countries.

The prime minister directed Pakistan's Ambassador to China to extend all-out facilitation to the Pakistani business delegation during its visit there.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers including Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Attaullah Tarar, Dr Musaddik Malik, and Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister of State Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan and senior government officers.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Pakistan’s Ambassador in Beijing joined the meeting via video link.

